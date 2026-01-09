We Still Talk About Our Defeat To Algeria At AFCON 2019 –Simon

Moses Simon has admitted that Super Eagles’ defeat to Algeria at AFCON 2019 is something they still discuss among themselves.

The Super Eagles will have the chance to avenge the last four defeat to Algeria when both teams face off on Saturday.

With the game tied at 1-1 and destined for extra-time, Algeria was awarded a free-kick on the edge of the Super Eagles 18 yard box.

Riyad Mahrez then volleyed past the Super Eagles wall into the top corner to hand Algeria a dramatic win.

Reflecting on the defeat Simon, who featured in the encounter, said in Friday’s pre-match presser:”Of course we are aware, I was there, I was in the team when they kicked us out in the semi-finals. But it’s a different era, different mindset and at the same time even for players from Algeria also.

“We talk about it (defeat in AFCON 2019) yes of course, but it’s in the past we are in the present a lot of young players want to make a name for themselves.

“We are motivated, we want to win, we are not going to try to win we want to win and I hope we will.”

By James Agberebi in Marrakech, Morocco

Photo by Ganiyu Yusuf in Marrakech, Morocco



