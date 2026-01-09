AFCON 2025: Onyeka Reveals Secret To Super Eagles Impressive Performance In Morocco

Frank Onyeka has revealed that the Super Eagles have been impressive at this year’s AFCON thanks to their fire power upfront.

The Super Eagles have scored 12 goals in four games in Morocco, making them one of the most feared side in the tournament.

The duo of Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman both have three goals, Raphael Onyedika has bagged a brace, while Semi Ajayi, Akor Adams and Wilfred Ndidi each have a goal.

Looking ahead to the big clash with Algeria, Onyeka stated that the team’s attackers have been responsible for their superb run.

“Our secret has been our strikers, they are scoring goals so I think that’s what has helped us in the tournament,” Onyeka said in Friday’s training.

Just like the Super Eagles, the Desert Foxes have won all their four matches and habe also been impressive in defence.

“They are a very good team they got nine points in the group stage, won their roind of 16 game,” Onyeka admitted. Tt’s not going to be an easy game but we are going to focus on ourselves and see how we will get the win tomorrow.”

Also on the readiness of the Super Eagles midfield, the Brentford star added:”We are ready, Alex (Iwobi) is doing Alex things, doing the passes, carrying the team forward, Wilfred (Ndidi) holding the midfield and me I’m doing what I do best.”

By James Agberebi in Marrakech

Photo by Ganiyu Yusuf in Marrakech, Morocco



