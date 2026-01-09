AFCON 2025: As A Defensive Group We’re Confident –Osayi-Samuel Speaks Ahead Algeria Tie

Bright Osayi-Samuel has expressed confidence that the Super Eagles defence has what it takes to contain the threats that will be posed by Algeria, in Saturday’s AFCON 2025 quarter-finals.

There have been concerns about the Super Eagles defence, after they conceded in each of their three Group C games.

However, in the round of 16, the team kept their first clean sheet thanks to a dominant 4-0 win over Mozambique.

Ow, Eric Chelle’s backline will now face a real test against the Algerians, who, like the Super Eagles, have also won all their last four matches.

“We are playing against a team that score lots of goals as well and have conceded few goals so this are two big teams going against each other and as a defensive group we are confident,” Osayi-Samuel said before the team’s training on Friday.

On what does the Super Eagles players possess that the Algerians don’t have, the former Fenerbahce player said:”I think the chemistry. If you see the last few games everyone is gelling together, everyone is playing to each other’s strengths and us getting use to the formation, every formation takes time and I think the last three games we’ve been working together as a team and scoring goals.

“It was better in the last game we played, we had a clean sheet and we will like to do that against Algeria.”

By James Agberebi in Marrakech, Morocco



