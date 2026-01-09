EXCLUSIVE: Super Eagles Can Overpower Algeria With Skill, Speed And Physicality — Iroha

Former Nigeria defender Ben Iroha has offered what he labelled useful tips to the Super Eagles ahead of their AFCON 2025 quarter-final showdown against the Fennecs of Algeria, billed for Saturday at the Stade de Marrakech, Ouahat Sidi Brahim, Morocco, Completesports.com reports.

Iroha, who served as Coach Yemi Tella’s assistant when the Nigeria U-17 national team, the Golden Eaglets, won the 2007 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Seoul, South Korea, featured three times for the Super Eagles against Algeria during his playing career.

The former defender also assisted the late Kelechi “Caterpillar” Emeteole as Heartland reached the 2009 CAF Champions League final, losing to TP Mazembe on the away-goals rule after a 2–2 aggregate scoreline.

Super Eagles Must Exploit Skill, Speed And Physicality — Iroha

Iroha told Completesports.com that the Algerian national team are tactically disciplined, stressing that the Super Eagles must maximise their skill, speed and physical strength to overpower the North African giants.

“As a player, I played against Algeria three times and I know how they play and their style of play,” Iroha told Completesports.com on Thursday.

“They are a good side, no doubt. But they are full of antics. They are technically and tactically disciplined too,” Iroha added, referring to the North Africans who won the 1990 Africa Cup of Nations with a 1–0 victory over the Super Eagles in Algiers.

“So, if the Super Eagles put their skills to good use, add their speed and physical attributes to the game, I’ve no doubt they will defeat Algeria.

“With skill, speed and physicality, the Super Eagles should knock Algeria off their traditional play, denying them time and space all through the game. Then victory will come.”

Super Eagles Have Improved Tremendously Under Eric Chelle

The former Iwuanyanwu Nationale of Owerri and Flash Flamingoes of Benin defender confessed that the Super Eagles have improved significantly so far in the tournament, praising head coach Eric Sekou Chelle for the work done to date.

According to Iroha, the team’s growth in confidence and organisation has been evident as the competition has progressed.

Super Eagles vs Algeria: Lessons From 1990 AFCON Rivalry

Iroha recalled his first encounter against Algeria — a 5–1 victory by Nigeria in the opening fixture of the 1990 AFCON in Algeria.

“At that time, it was Coach Clemens Westerhof’s first major tournament and we were a team predominantly made up of home-based players,” Iroha recalled.

“We initially looked inferior to the Algerians and gave them too much respect and fear on the pitch, and we paid dearly for it.

“But as the competition progressed, we grew in confidence so much that they laboured to get a 1–0 win against us in the final.”

Iroha did not feature in that final due to injury.

Super Eagles’ Strong Record Fuels Belief Ahead Of Quarter-Final

Iroha’s second game against Algeria came on 3 July 1993, a 1994 FIFA World Cup qualifier, where Nigeria defeated Algeria 4–1 in Lagos.

His third appearance followed on 8 October 1993, when the Super Eagles secured a 1–1 draw in Algiers to seal qualification for the 1994 World Cup finals in the USA.

Nigeria and Algeria have met 22 times across competitions. Algeria have recorded 10 wins, while Nigeria have claimed nine victories, with three draws.

As Saturday’s quarter-final beckons, Iroha believes the Super Eagles can secure a 10th win against Algeria as the team continues its push for a possible fourth AFCON title.

“This team has done well so far. They’ve improved and continue to get better,” Iroha concluded.

“It’s one game at a time, and if they keep their heads high, Nigerians will have something to celebrate at the end of the tournament.”

