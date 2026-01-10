Close Menu
    Peak Milk AFCON Campaign
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Boniface To Undergo Surgery, Ruled Out For Rest Of Season

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Mr Chef AFCON Match

    Victor Boniface will undergo surgery on his injured knee on Saturday (today), Werder Bremen has announced, Completesports.com reports.

    The Nigeria international has been sidelined since last December.

    Boniface reportedly visited a specialist in Austria over his persistent knee problem this week.

    The 25-year-old will now miss the remainder of the season.

    Read Also:Super Eagles Forward Trains With Danish Club Brondby

    The loan agreement between Werder Bremen and Bayer Leverkusen will however remain in effect until the end of the season.

    “We are pleased that we have now found a solution and that Victor will undergo surgery. This provides clarity for all parties,” reads a statement on the club’s official website.

    “Due to the rehabilitation process, we no longer expect Victor to play for Werder this season.”

    Boniface registered two assits in 12 appearances for the Greens.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Advertisement