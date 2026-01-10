Boniface To Undergo Surgery, Ruled Out For Rest Of Season

Victor Boniface will undergo surgery on his injured knee on Saturday (today), Werder Bremen has announced, Completesports.com reports.

The Nigeria international has been sidelined since last December.

Boniface reportedly visited a specialist in Austria over his persistent knee problem this week.

The 25-year-old will now miss the remainder of the season.

The loan agreement between Werder Bremen and Bayer Leverkusen will however remain in effect until the end of the season.

“We are pleased that we have now found a solution and that Victor will undergo surgery. This provides clarity for all parties,” reads a statement on the club’s official website.

“Due to the rehabilitation process, we no longer expect Victor to play for Werder this season.”

Boniface registered two assits in 12 appearances for the Greens.

By Adeboye Amosu




