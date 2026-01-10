Super Eagles Forward Trains With Danish Club Brondby

Emmanuel Dennis has started training with Danish club Brondby with a view of signing a contract.

Dennis was present on Friday when the Brondby squad arrived training after the winter break.

The 28-year-old is looking for a new club after he was sacked by Premier League club Nottingham Forest last year.

Brondby are currently managed by former Forest boss Steve Cooper.

Cooper brought the former Watford player to the City Ground in 2022.

“Emmanuel Dennis is a player that Steve knows very well from their time together in England. That’s why it was obvious to bring him in,” said football director Benjamin Schmedes.

“We will be looking at each other over the next few days, where we will, among other things, have physical training and tests that can give us an impression of what condition Dennis is in. If it bears fruit, the initial idea is that Dennis will fly to Spain on Sunday and participate in the first half of our training camp.”



