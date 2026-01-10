AFCON 2025: Chelle Keeps Winning Super Eagles XI Vs Algeria

Super Eagles head coach Éric Chelle has maintained his winning starting line-up for tonight’s quarter-final fixture against Algeria, reports Completesports.com.

Stanley Nwabali as expected will keep his place in goal.

Bright Osayi-Samuel, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, and Bruno Onyemaechi will line up in defence.

Chelle opted for the trusted trio of Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, and Alex Iwobi in midfield.

Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen will lead the attack, and will be supported by Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams.

Super Eagles Starting X1 Vs Algeria

Nwabali

Osayi-Samuel

Ajayi

Bassey

Onyemaechi

Ndidi

Onyeka

Iwobi

Lookman

Akor

Osimhen

By Adeboye Amosu



