    AFCON 2025: Chelle Keeps Winning Super Eagles XI Vs Algeria

    Adeboye Amosu
    Super Eagles head coach Éric Chelle has maintained his winning starting line-up for tonight’s quarter-final fixture against Algeria, reports Completesports.com.

    Stanley Nwabali as expected will keep his place in goal.

    Bright Osayi-Samuel, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, and Bruno Onyemaechi will line up in defence.

    Chelle opted for the trusted trio of Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, and Alex Iwobi in midfield.

    Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen will lead the attack, and will be supported by Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams.

    Super Eagles Starting X1 Vs Algeria

    Nwabali

    Osayi-Samuel
    Ajayi
    Bassey
    Onyemaechi

    Ndidi
    Onyeka
    Iwobi

    Lookman
    Akor
    Osimhen

    1. Omo9ja on

      Alhamdulilah the day is finally here. You can watch the match here, KOORA TV. Good luck to Nigeria. Ire o. God bless Nigeria!!!

