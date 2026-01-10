AFCON 2025: I Always Do My Best To Score Goals, Create Assists For Eagles — Osimhen Reacts After Nigeria’s Win Vs Algeria

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has disclosed that his focus has always been to score goals and create assists for the team after Nigeria’s impressive 2-0 win over Algeria in the quarter-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



Recall that the Galatasaray striker netted a goal and bagged an assist for Akor Adams as the Super Eagles outclassed Algeria to book a semi-finals clash against Morocco.



Osimhen, in his post-match reaction, congratulated the players for a well-deserved victory against Algeria and expressed satisfaction with his performance.



“I want to say a very big congratulations to the whole team because we faced a very good team in Algeria and the kind of quality players they possess.

“For me, I try to do my job and fight for the team, get goals, and assist, and I am happy both worked for me today. But I won’t take the glory alone but thank the whole squad for their display. So I congratulate the whole team for this victory.



He also described the late Rashidi Yekini as the best striker the country have ever produced. He noted that former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo remains his source of inspiration.



“Not at all. I think Rashidi Yekini is the best striker the Super Eagles have ever produced. And for me, I have the likes of Odion Ighalo that have inspired me, and I try to do my best for the Super Eagles. For me, it doesn’t take anything away from Yekini as the greatest striker Nigeria have ever produced.



“I am just doing my best and focusing on being part of history for the Super Eagles at the tournament.”



