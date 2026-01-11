‘My Players Are Devastated’ — Petković Speaks On Algeria’s Defeat To Super Eagles

Algeria head coach Vladimir Petković has said his players are disappointed with the defeat to Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

The Desert Foxes went down 2-0 to the Super Eagles in their quarter-final encounter at the Grand Stade de Marrakech on Saturday night.

It was Algeria’s first defeat of the competition, and a costly one, which sent them back home.

Both teams failed to hit target in the first half, with the Super Eagles having the upper hand.

Nigeria however took the lead two minutes after restart with Victor Osimhen powering home a header from Bruno Onyemaechi’s cross.

Akor Adams doubled the advantage 10 minutes later, dribbling past Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane before firing into an empty net.

Petković said they will focus on the World Cup after their disappointing exit.

“Our players are disappointed and devastated after the match. They performed well in this tournament. Now the competition is over, and another tournament is coming. We must keep our heads high after this exit,” Petković was quoted by CAFonline.

By Adeboye Amosu



