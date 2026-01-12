Ajayi: Eagles’ Priority Is To Win AFCON 2025 Title

Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi has disclosed that the team’s priority is to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



Recall that the three-time AFCON champions will face Morocco on Wednesday night in Rabat for a place in the final.



Speaking with Footy Africa, the Hull City defender stated that the players are determined to make up for the last AFCON title that they lost against Ivory Coast in the final.

“The ambition is there, the goal is the same, we know how painful it was to not go all the way the last time and we’re looking to make amends for that.



“Like I said, we still got a semifinal to do it and we are really hungry, ready and focused to make sure we fulfill the ambition.



We can always improve. No performance is perfect and whatever we need to fix we can do that on the training field before the next game.”



