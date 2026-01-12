AFCON 2025: CAF Investigates Post-Match Incident After Algeria vs Nigeria Quarter-final Match

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has launched a disciplinary probe following violent incidents after Nigeria’s 2–0 victory over Algeria in the AFCON 2025 quarter-final in Marrakech.

While the Super Eagles secured their place in the semi-finals, the match’s aftermath descended into chaos both on and off the pitch.

Algerian players confronted referee Issa Sy and his assistants over disputed decisions, surrounding them at full-time in a tense standoff. Security intervened to prevent clashes, as heated exchanges threatened to erupt between the two teams.

The unrest spilled into the stands, where frustrated Algerian fans attempted to breach barriers and reportedly vandalized parts of the stadium before stewards restored order.

Disturbingly, violence also reached the mixed zone for journalists. Multiple reports indicate that some Algerian reporters verbally and physically assaulted their Moroccan counterparts, a development that has raised serious questions about safety in controlled areas.

Now according to Africa Soccer, CAF confirmed it is reviewing reports from referees, security personnel, and media representatives.

Disciplinary measures are expected soon, with the outcome seen as a key test of the governing body’s ability to enforce order and safeguard the integrity of the tournament.



