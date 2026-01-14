AFCON 2025: We’ll Do Our Best To Beat Super Eagles — El Kajoui

Morocco goalkeeper Monir El Kajoui has declared the team ready for battle against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

The two giants of African football will clash at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat on Wednesday (today).

This is Morocco’s first semi-final appearance in 22 years.

The entertaining Super Eagles side are targeting a spot in the final for the second consecutive edition.

Éric Chelle’s side will head into the game in confident mood buoyed by their experience at the highest level and a strong competitive character that has driven them through especially in decisive matches.

Key stars victor Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman have also shone for Nigeria in the competition.

The duo have a combined seven-goal haul for the Super Eagles. Osimhen has netted four, while Lookman has three.

El Kajoui however declared that they will do their best to stop the Super Eagles.

“As players, we hear everything, but we know the real response must come on the pitch. We focus on our work, trust the coach and the group, and our objective is always to honour the national shirt and give our very best,” El Kajoui was quoted by CAFonline.

By Adeboye Amosu



