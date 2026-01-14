Close Menu
    Peak Milk AFCON Campaign
    AFCON

    Super Eagles’ AFCON 2025 Brilliance Attracts Adidas, Puma As Nike Deal Nears Expiry

    Nnamdi EzekuteBy Updated:No Comments3 Mins Read
    Super Eagles at AFCON 2025 in Morocco
    Mr Chef AFCON Match

    Ahead of the expiration of the Nike kits
    sponsorship contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), renowned kit manufacturing giants Adidas and Puma have  made strong overtures for a kit sponsorship deal with the Federation, Completesports.com reports.

    Completesports.com gathered that the two European brands have been impressed by the Super Eagles’ scintillating performances at the ongoing AFCON 2025 in Morocco.

    Super Eagles Spark Renewed Global Interest In NFF Kit Deal

    The current NFF kit sponsorship agreement with Nike, originally signed in 2015, is expected to expire in December 2026, with both parties set to open talks on an improved package after AFCON 2025.

    Also Read: AFCON 2025: Regragui Anticipates Difficult Super Eagles Test

    Nike initially signed a three-to-five-year renewable contract in 2015 to become the official kit sponsor of Nigeria’s national teams. The deal was renewed in 2018, with improvements in kit supply logistics and financial benefits.

    Eagles Benefit From Expanded Nike Supply Agreement

    Under the agreement, Nike supplies official kits — jerseys and related gear — for all NFF national teams, including men’s, women’s and youth teams.

    The American kit manufacturer is also responsible for delivering the kits directly to the NFF, eliminating the need for the Federation to handle importation and customs clearance.

    The contract includes provisions for periodic new kit designs for major tournaments, including AFCON and the Olympic Games.

    Super Eagles Deal Improved After 2018 Renewal

    Following the 2018 renewal, which runs through to 2026, the NFF began receiving base annual compensation from Nike — a provision that was absent in the original 2015 deal.

    Prior to this improvement, the lack of fixed income meant the NFF sometimes had to purchase jerseys and outfits for its teams, an issue the sponsorship agreement was meant to resolve.

    Also Read: EXCLUSIVE – AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Not Under Pressure, Morocco Are — Andrew Uwe

    The value of the initial 2015 deal — reportedly $750,000 in the first year, rising to $1 million — was widely considered modest when compared to similar agreements enjoyed by other football federations globally, raising concerns that Nigeria was undervalued.

    Adidas, Puma Ready To Outbid Nike For Super Eagles Kits

    Sources disclosed that Adidas and Puma are prepared to offer significantly more than Nike’s current financial package to secure the Super Eagles’ kit sponsorship.

    However, Completesports.com understands that Nike is willing to meet the NFF’s demands in order to retain the contract.

    NFF To Open Talks After AFCON 2025

    The General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, confirmed to Completesports.com in Abuja, prior to his departure for Morocco, that discussions with Nike would commence after the conclusion of AFCON 2025.

     

    By Richard Jideaka, Abuja


    Share.
    Mr. Nnamdi Ezekute

    Nnamdi Ezekute, a sports reporting expert, has risen through the ranks at Complete Communications Limited (CCL) famed for publications like Complete Sports.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Advertisement