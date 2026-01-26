Oliseh Must Learn To Appreciate, Respect Eagles’ Effort At AFCON 2025 –Olopade

The Director General of Nigeria’s National Sports Commission (NSC), Bukola Olopade, says former Nigerian international Sunday Oliseh must learn to recognize and appreciate the Super Eagles’ efforts in winning a bronze medal at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.



Recall that Oliseh had questioned the celebrations following Nigeria’s 4-2 penalty win over Egypt in the third-place playoff. Oliseh, who won AFCON with Nigeria in 1994, argued that celebrating anything short of the title sends the wrong message.



He also disclosed that Victor Osimhen’s “toxic” behaviour, specifically a Round of 16 altercation with Ademola Lookman, fractured team chemistry and ultimately cost Nigeria the title.



Reacting to the development, Olopade, in a chat with Footy Africa, faulted Oliseh’s claims and stated that the situation was properly managed without affecting players’ performance.

He also stated that Osimhen, Lookman, Akor, Bassey, Ndidi, and others are Nigeria’s heroes that must be respected.



“I disagree with Oliseh on many of his comments, including his indictment of Osimhen and others. Our superstars of yesterday deserve respect, but they must also take their place as mentors to the younger generation, not denigrate them.



“Initially I did not want to get involved or respond to Oliseh, but I strongly believe that the situation with Victor Osimhen was properly managed and addressed by the game. In addition, Osimhen is the second biggest brand in Nigeria after the Super Eagles. I know exactly what I am saying. If we are branding Nigeria, the Super Eagles are number one, Osimhen is number two, and the Super Falcons are number three—this is my professional opinion as a branding expert.



“Oliseh’s history is written in stone, and nobody can take that away from him. He is a hero. But he must allow the youngsters to make mistakes and learn, just as he did. He should remember that Onigbinde did not forgive him before the World Cup, and many of us supported him then. He also made mistakes that caused disunity and discouraged players, yet he was forgiven by a grateful nation. Osimhen, Lookman, Akor, Bassey, Ekong—these are heroes of our country today, and we must recognise and respect them as such,” he concluded.



