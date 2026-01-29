UCL: Galatasaray Not Scared Of Juventus, Atletico Madrid — Osimhen

Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen says the Yellow and Reds will be up to the task when they face either Atletico Madrid or Juventus in the UEFA Champions League Playoffs.

Okan Buruk’s side lost 2-0 to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Turkish Super Lig champions failed to secure automatic qualification to the Round of 16 following the defeat.

Galatasaray will however look to join the other eight teams in the Round of 16 through the playoffs.

They will know their Playoffs foes on Friday when the draw is staged.

Osimhen insists they will be equal to the task.

“I’m getting physically better,” Osimhen was quoted by Sporx.

“We don’t have a situation where we have to choose between Juventus and Atletico Madrid. We’ll be playing in these places constantly. We’ll be better.

“The club is working on transfers. We signed two very good players. Both Juventus and Atletico Madrid are very good teams. Whoever comes, we’ll do our best.”



