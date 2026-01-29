CAF Champions League: Power Dynamos Arrive Uyo For Rivers United Clash

Zambian club Power Dynamos arrived Uyo on Wednesday night for their CAF Champions League clash with Rivers United, reports Completesports.com.

The matchday four encounter will hold at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Sunday.

The contingent were received on arrival at the Victor Attah International Airport by officials of Rivers United and the Akwa Ibom State Football Association.

They later moved to their designated hotel in the city.

Oswald Mutapa’s side will hold their first training at the practice pitch of the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium later tonight.

Power Dynamos were held to a 0-0 draw by Rivers United at home last weekend.

They occupy bottom spot in Group A with one point from three games.



