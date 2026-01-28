CAF Champions League: Mutapa Upbeat Power Dynamos Will Beat Rivers United In Uyo

Power Dynamos head coach Oswald Mutapa has insisted that his side have the quality to beat Rivers United in their CAF Champions League encounter.

The matchday four fixture will hold at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Sunday.

Both teams battled to a 0-0 draw at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium last weekend.

Power Dynamos occupy bottom spot in Group A with just one point from three games.

“You know we’re always playing all the games to win and the game against Rivers United in Nigeria is the same. It’s an important game for us,” Mutapa told zambiafootball.co.zm.

“Yes, Pyramids FC and RS Berkane have seven points apiece, but what we need to do is win our games, starting with the game against Rivers United in Nigeria.”

The Zambians have struggled in front of goal in the competition.

Mutapa dismissed suggestions that his side lack attacking quality, pointing instead to confidence and responsibility in decisive moments.

“Football is played with pressure. The way we are creating chances, I don’t think we’re a team that can’t score. We’re a team that at any given time we can even score four,” he added.

“Yes, we are missing a lot of chances, but I don’t think it’s a coach who is supposed to go in and score those goals. For me, it’s just taking responsibility. These are the same players that won us the league, the same players that have been scoring.”

By Adeboye Amosu



