Enyimba Coach Ayeni Credits Players’ Resilience, Attitude After Nasarawa United Draw

Enyimba Technical Adviser, Coach Deji Ayeni, has dedicated the People’s Elephant’s hard-earned away point against Nasarawa United to his players’ attitude and resilience following Wednesday’s 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Matchday 23 clash in Lafia, Completesports.com reports.

Enyimba Show Resilience In Lafia Battle

Jofrank Istafanus fired the hosts into the lead in the 69th minute, but the nine-time Nigerian champions responded with resolve as Kalu Nweke restored parity four minutes later, converting from the penalty spot after Ezekiel Edidiong was fouled inside the box.

Enyimba Coach Ayeni Praises Players’ Commitment

A delighted Ayeni did not hide his satisfaction after Enyimba snatched a valuable point in the gritty encounter.

“First and foremost, I want to give it to the players for their doggedness and commitment to the game,” Ayeni said.

“They gave it their all. No game is easy, home or away, but we thank God they were resilient and stayed dogged throughout.”

Coach Ayeni Calls For Fans’ Patience

The smooth-talking gaffer also used the opportunity to rally Enyimba’s passionate supporters, urging them to remain patient and continue to believe in the team as the season progresses.

“I want to urge our fans to be patient enough with the team,” he added.

“They will see improvement in the games to come. This result will boost our morale and confidence going forward.”

Enyimba Set For Bayelsa United Clash

Enyimba will next return to Aba, where they are scheduled to host Bayelsa United in Sunday’s Matchday 24 fixture.

