NPFL: Maikaba Hails Wikki Tourists’ Grit After Abia Warriors Draw

Wikki Tourists head coach, Abdul Maikaba, has heaped plaudits on his players following the Giant Elephants’ hard-earned 1–1 draw away to Abia Warriors in Wednesday’s 2025/2026 NPFL Matchday 23 clash in Umuahia, Completesports.com reports.

Wikki Tourists appear to have found the missing link in their campaign, following up an audacious 2–0 home victory over Kano Pillars on Sunday with another resolute display on the road against Abia Warriors.

Maikaba Lauds Wikki Tourists’ Response In Umuahia

The Giant Elephants responded impressively after conceding early in the second half, with Taheer Abubakar — who only recently left Umuahia — returning to haunt his former club by cancelling out Chukwuemeka Obioma’s 55th-minute opener.

Abubakar’s equaliser marked his second goal in three appearances for Wikki Tourists since joining during the mid-season transfer window.

Wikki Coach Bemoans Pitch Condition, Praises Players’ Character

Maikaba praised his players’ tenacity and resilience, despite what he described as the poor condition of the Umuahia Township Stadium pitch.

“I’m satisfied with the result and the performance of the team,” Maikaba told journalists during the post-match press conference.

“The players showed resilience and character. I’m happy with the result. The boys played well despite the poor condition of the pitch, which, to some extent, affected the game.”

Maikaba Singles Out Abubakar As Key Addition

Maikaba, a former school teacher before veering into coaching, singled out new striker Taheer Abubakar for special commendation following his impactful start to life at the Bauchi-based club.

Since arriving from Abia Warriors, Abubakar has scored twice in three appearances, including Wednesday’s goal against his former club in his first return to Umuahia.

“Abubakar has been a blessing for us so far, and I hope he continues to do well for the club,” Maikaba said.

Maikaba Reaffirms Wikki Tourists’ Continental Ambition

The former Akwa United, Kano Pillars and Rangers coach reiterated that Wikki Tourists’ ambition for the season remains a top-three finish and continental qualification.

“From the start of the season, our target has been to finish among the top three so that we can secure continental football next season,” he submitted.

By Sab Osuji



