    Peak Milk AFCON Campaign
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Osimhen Is Top-Class –Guardiola

    James Agberebi

    Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has described Super Eagles and Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen as a top-class player.

    Guardiola said this in his pre-match press conference ahead of City’s final game of the league phase of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night at the Etihad.

    “The quality they (Galatasaray) have. Osimhen is a top-class player. They link with him. Leroy [Sane] and both wingers are so quick. Gundo, Lemina, are experienced players.

    “Galatasaray are one of the biggest clubs and they always have good players.

    “We have to make an incredible effort with our fans.”


