Super Eagles Striker To Join Porto On Loan

Nigeria striker Terem Moffi is on the verge of sealing a loan move to Portuguese giants FC Porto, Completesports.com.
Porto have the option to sign Moffi on a permanent transfer for €8m at the end of the season.
The move is expected to be made official on Thursday upon the completion of his medical.
It’s the end of a two-month ordeal for Moffi, who was physically assaulted by Nice supporters last November.
The 26-year-old and Ivory Coast international Jeremie Boga were assaulted by the supporters following the team’s 3-1 defeat to Lorient.
The striker failed to make an appearance for Les Aiglons since the incident.
Moffi joined Nice from Lorient in January 2022.