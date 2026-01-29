Super Eagles Striker To Join Porto On Loan

Nigeria striker Terem Moffi is on the verge of sealing a loan move to Portuguese giants FC Porto, Completesports.com.

Porto have the option to sign Moffi on a permanent transfer for €8m at the end of the season.

The move is expected to be made official on Thursday upon the completion of his medical.

It’s the end of a two-month ordeal for Moffi, who was physically assaulted by Nice supporters last November.

The 26-year-old and Ivory Coast international Jeremie Boga were assaulted by the supporters following the team’s 3-1 defeat to Lorient.

The striker failed to make an appearance for Les Aiglons since the incident.

Moffi joined Nice from Lorient in January 2022.



