Super Eagles Striker To Join Porto On Loan

    Nigeria striker Terem Moffi is on the verge of sealing a loan move to Portuguese giants FC Porto, Completesports.com.

    Porto have the option to sign Moffi on a permanent transfer for €8m at the end of the season.

    The move is expected to be made official on Thursday upon the completion of his medical.

    It’s the end of a two-month ordeal for Moffi, who was physically assaulted by Nice supporters last November.

    The 26-year-old and Ivory Coast international Jeremie Boga were assaulted by the supporters following the team’s 3-1 defeat to Lorient.

    The striker failed to make an appearance for Les Aiglons since the incident.

    Moffi joined Nice from Lorient in January 2022.


