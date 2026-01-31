Done Deal: Turkish Club Sivasspor Sign Nigerian Forward

Nigerian forward Jonathan Okoronkwo has sealed a move to Turkish Super Lig outfit Sivasspor, reports Completesports.com.

Sivasspor signed the 22-year-old from Hataypsor.

Okoronkwo put pen to paper on a one-half-year contract.

Read Also:‘Proud To Be Here’ — Moffi Speaks On Scoring Goals, Winning Trophies With Porto

The young striker previously had stints with Botev Plovdiv , Krasnodar , and Arsenal Tula.

He was Russian First League top scorer in the 2023/24 season with 17 goals.

The forward has played 80 official games throughout his career, scoring 23 goals.

“We welcome Jonathan Okoronkwo to the Özbelsan Sivasspor family and wish him great success in our red and white jersey,” the club announced on their official website.



