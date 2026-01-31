‘Proud To Be Here’ — Moffi Speaks On Scoring Goals, Winning Trophies With Porto

Nigeria forward Terem Moffi is looking forward to making a big impact at Portuguese giants FC Porto, reports Completesports.com.

Moffi linked up with the Dragons on loan from French club OGC Nice on Friday.

Porto have the option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.

Moffi’s Big Ambition

The 26-year-old expressed his desire to score goals and win trophies in Europe and Portugal with the club.

“I feel very proud to be here, to wear the colours of the club. It is really emotional for me, and I appreciate the president, coach, and fans,” Moffi told the club’s official website.

“It is a club that always strives to win trophies, to win games in the Champions League and Liga Portugal. We know how important this is to the fans and to the Porto family, so it is really good to be here.”

Reuniting With Farioli

Moffi will have the opportunity to work with Francesco Farioli, the man who signed him for Nice two years ago.

The striker has kind words for the Italian.

“We worked together two years ago and coach Francesco Farioli is someone who likes to focus on the small details. He focuses on those details to make you evolve,” added Moffi.

” When he left, he went to Ajax and had a great season there, now at FC Porto he is also doing something extraordinary, so he has all my respect and consideration.”

By Adeboye Amosu



