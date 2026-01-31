Onuachu Scores, Misses Late Penalty In Trabzonspor 1-1 Draw At Antalyaspor

Paul Onuachu turned from hero to villain, scoring and missing a late penalty, as Trabzonspor held Antalyaspor to a 1-1 draw in the Turkish Super Lig on Friday.

It was Onuachu’s 13th goal, one assist in 17 appearances in the Turkish topflight this season.

Antalyaspor opened the scoring three minutes before the end of the first half through Sander Van de Streek.

In the 53rd minute Onuachu equalised for Trabzonspor after converting from the penalty spot.

The Super Eagles striker then had the opportunity to net the winning goal after his side got another penalty but he missed it.

The draw saw Trabzonspor remain in third place on 42 points, four points adrift of leaders Galatasaray.

Onuachu was part of the Super Eagles squad that reached the semi-finals of the just concluded AFCON in Morocco.

His only goal at the tournament was in the 3-1 win against Uganda in the final group match.

By James Agberebi



