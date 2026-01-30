Nigerian Youngster Trains With Arsenal First-Team Ahead Of Leeds Clash

England-born Nigerian young midfielder Ife Ibrahim today (Friday) trained with the Arsenal first-team squad, ahead of theor weekend Premier League clash with Leeds United at Elland Road.

Ibrahim alongside another youngster Andre Harriman-Annous trained with the first-team squad.

The 18-year-old defensive midfielder Ibrahim made his senior debut as a late substitute against Kairat Almaty in the Champions League this week.

Forward Harriman-Annous, who recently returned from injury, has played twice for the senior team this season.

At international level Ibrahim has featured for the English Junior national teams.

Also Read: Done Deal: Moffi Completes Loan Move To Porto

Arsenal face Leeds United away in the Premier League tomorrow, with William Saliba and Jurrien Timber having returned to training.

The Gunners, who are on 50 points, are just four points ahead of Manchester City and Aston Villa.

Last time out, Arsenal suffered a 3-2 loss to Manchester United at the Emirates.



