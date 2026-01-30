Done Deal: Moffi Completes Loan Move To Porto

Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi has completed a loan move to Portuguese giants FC Porto, Completesports.com reports.

Moffi linked up with the Dragons from French outfit, OGC Nice.

Porto can make the move permanent for €8m at the end of the season.

Read Also:Done Deal: Swedish Club BK Häcken Sign Super Falcons Midfielder

The 26-year-old will wear jersey number 29 at his new club.

The striker has the opportunity to work again with Francesco Farioli, the coach who signed him for Nice in 2023.

Moffi joins his international teammate Zaidu Sanusi at the former European champions.

The former Lorient star scored three goals in 15 appearances for Les Aiglons this season before making the switch.

By Adeboye Amosu



