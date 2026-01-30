NPFL: Enyimba Goalie Ogunga Rallies Teammates Against Former Club Bayelsa United

Enyimba of Aba goalkeeper Kevin Ogunga has rallied his People’s Elephant teammates ahead of the matchday 24 Nigeria Premier Football League top-of-the-bill showdown against his former club, Bayelsa United, Completesports.com reports.

The 27-year-old Ogunga once plied his trade with his state team, Bayelsa United, before a move to Heartland (2024/2025), from where he teamed up with the nine-time Nigerian champions, Enyimba, prior to the start of the 2025/2026 campaign.

Ogunga reckons that the two-time CAF Champions League winners (2003 and 2004) are primed to make it two wins from two against the ‘Restoration Boys’, following a 2-1 victory in the first stanza at the 5,000-capacity Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa.

He based his optimism on the back of Enyimba’s 1-1 draw away to Nasarawa United on Wednesday, 28 January 2026.

Turning Point In Lafia

The former Bayelsa United shot-stopper believes the draw in Lafia is a turning point in their season and must be consolidated with victory against Bayelsa United in Aba on Sunday, 1 February 2026.

“After the draw against Nasarawa United in Lafia, we are motivated by that point because it wasn’t easy after covering that distance (from Minna to Lafia),” Ogunga began.

“So, come Sunday here in Aba, we will be up against Bayelsa United, my home team, and I believe we can get the maximum points.”

Ogunga Wants Victory Against Bayelsa United

Clear-eyed and professional about facing his old club, the goalkeeper stressed that Enyimba’s collective hunger and renewed spirit will be key to their push for victory.

“As a professional, my job is to stop them from scoring despite the fact that they are my former club. We want the fans to remain supportive,” Ogunga added.

“It hasn’t been easy with points dropped at home, so we call on our loyal fans to be prayerful. We assure them the team has bounced back and is ready for victory come Sunday.”

Historically, the numbers lean Enyimba’s way. In 17 recent meetings, the Aba giants have recorded seven wins, while Bayelsa United have four victories, with six draws separating the sides — a reminder that nothing comes easy when these two meet.

By Sab Osuji



