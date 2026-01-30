NPFL: Uzoho Hails Team’s Fighting Spirit As Kun Khalifat End Winless Run

Obinna Uzoho, Kun Khalifat Head Coach, has declared that he now has a team capable of fighting their way out of trouble after The Pride of Imo edged Kwara United 1–0 in Thursday’s 2025/2026 NPFL Matchday 23 encounter at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri, Completesports.com reports.

Captain Chikamso Amaefula scored the decisive goal in the second half after his initial misplaced pass ricocheted favourably back to him, allowing the midfielder to finish calmly.

Despite the victory — Kun Khalifat’s first in seven matches since November 30, 2025 — the Owerri-based side remain rooted to 20th position on the NPFL standings.

Uzoho Confident Kun Khalifat Can Fight Back to Safety

Fully aware of the club’s precarious position, with Kun Khalifat sitting dangerously close to relegation, Coach Uzoho expressed optimism that his side would battle their way back to safety.

Also Read: Kun Khalifat Forward Onuoha Seals North Cyprus Move With Gonyeli SK

“I know that we lost many of our key players during the transfer window, but we have also recruited young, energetic players who are ready to fight,” Uzoho said.

“So now, my task is to work on them and ensure that they play according to my philosophy.”

Coach Highlights Youthful Squad And Fighting Mentality

Uzoho stressed that the influx of young players into the squad aligns perfectly with his coaching strengths.

“Yes, we now have a good number of young players in the team. Don’t forget, developing young players and making them better is what I know how to do best,” he added.

Kun Khalifat Slow Start Against Kwara United

Addressing his team’s sluggish first-half display, Uzoho attributed it largely to fatigue and unfamiliarity among the new players.

Also Read: NPFL: Osigwe Petitions League Over Unpaid Salaries, CAF B Licence Row At Kun Khalifat FC

“We weren’t getting things right early on, but after the break, we made tactical adjustments and substitutions. From that point, we began to see positive signs that we could win the match,” he explained.

“Fatigue affected us in the first half, and we must also remember that we have many new players in the team.”

Uzoho Turns Focus To El-Kanemi Warriors Clash

Kun Khalifat will now turn their attention to Matchday 24, where they face a tricky away fixture against El-Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri this weekend.

By Sab Osuji



