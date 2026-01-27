NPFL: Osigwe Petitions League Over Unpaid Salaries, CAF B Licence Row At Kun Khalifat FC

Emmanuel Osigwe, a former Super Eagles forward, has petitioned the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) over unpaid salaries and the retrieval of his CAF B Coaching Licence from Kun Khalifat FC, Completesports.com can exclusively report.

Osigwe Explains Petition Over Salary Arrears

Osigwe resigned as Kun Khalifat FC head coach in December 2025, claiming the club owes him three months’ salaries and other entitlements.

The former international said his decision to formally petition the NPFL followed unsuccessful attempts to resolve the matter directly with the club.

Osigwe Demands Return Of CAF B Coaching Licence

Osigwe, fondly remembered for his superb goal against Czechoslovakia at the 1980 Olympic Games in Moscow, told Completesports.com that beyond the salary arrears, his major concern is the retrieval of his hard-earned CAF B Coaching Licence.

“Kun Khalifat FC was registered with my CAF B Licence. That was an NPFL requirement — that a club’s technical department must be headed by a CAF B-licensed coach before registration,” Osigwe explained.

“That was how my coaching licence was used to register Kun Khalifat FC, with my name listed as Technical Adviser.

“Now, I am no longer with the club, and as a result, I want my licence back. Besides, I want them to pay my outstanding salary arrears as well.”

Coach Set To Submit Petition At NPFL Headquarters

Checks reveal that Osigwe is expected to storm the NPFL Secretariat in Abuja today, barring any last-minute changes, to formally submit his petition.

“I had reported this matter to the NPFL earlier, but they asked me to make it official, which is exactly what I have done,” Osigwe stated.

By Sab Osuji



