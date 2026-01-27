Done Deal: Super Eagles Forward Joins Czech Club Viktoria Plzen

Salim Fago Lawal has joined Czech First Division club Viktoria Plzen on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

Lawal moved to Viktoria Plzen from Croatian outfit, NK Istra.

The 23-year-old registered 15 goals and two assists.

“I know Viktoria primarily from their performance in European competitions, where the club has had great results in the long term. So this offer really interested me, I see it as a step forward in my career and I will want to help the club as much as possible,” Lawal told the club’s official website.

“Given that I was with the national team at the African Nations Cup , I think I am well prepared and they will want to be fully available to the coaches immediately.

” I am looking forward to the first training session when I get to know my new teammates.”

Sporting director Martin Vozábal commented on the move.

“After Rafiu Durosinmi left, we wanted to increase the competition in our offensive, which is being fulfilled by the arrival of Salim Fago Lawal,”Vozábal stated.

“We had him followed from the Croatian league, he is a speedy type of player who can play both as a striker and on the wing. I am glad that we have now managed to implement the entire transfer and we can count on him for the weekend league start.”

By Adeboye Amosu



