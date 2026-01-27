Close Menu
    News

    Aina Makes Premier League Team Of The Week

    Nottingham Forest and Nigeria international Ola Aina has been included in the BBC Premier League Team of the Week.

    The list was compiled by former Warford captain Troy Deeney.

    Commenting on the performance of Aina, Deeney said:”The Brentford team he faced are well known for getting crosses in from the wide areas. I thought he defended excellently at the far post in Forest’s 2-0 win, cleared everything. He was good at dealing with how people tried to run at him. He offered a lot going forward, too.”

    Also in the Team of the Week are:Emiliano Martinez (Aston), Ian Maatsen (Aston Villa), Marc Guehi (Manchester City), Jorge Cuenca (Fulham), Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa).

    Others are Ibrahim Sangare (Nottingham Forest) and Emiliano Buendia (Aston Villa), Patrick Dorgu (Manchester United)Estevao Willian (Chelsea) and Igor Jesus (Nottingham Forest).


    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams. Facebook : James Agberebi

