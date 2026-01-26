Orban’s Goal Not Enough As Okoye Helps Udinese Beat Verona Away

Gift Orban was on target for Hellas Verona but it was not enough as they fell to a 3-1 defeat at home to Maduka Okoye’s Udinese, in the Italian topflight on Monday night.

Orban now has seven goals, one assist in 18 league appearances for Hellas Verona, while Okoye featured in his 13th league match.

Okoye and his teammates returned to winning ways after recording one draw and one loss in their last two matches.

As for Orban and Verona, they have now gone six matches without a win – suffering four defeats and two draws).

Arthur Atta opened the scoring for Udinese in the 23rd minute but Orban made it 1-1 on 26 minutes.

Alessandro Zanoli put Udinese 2-1 up on 58 minutes before Keinan Davis added the third goal in the 67th minute.

The win took Udinese up to 10th spot on 29 points and Verona remain in 19th on 14 points in the league table.

By James Agberebi



