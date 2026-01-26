Watching Ogbu Feature At AFCON 2025 Huge Motivation For Me –Ex-Golden Eaglets Captain, Tijani

Former Golden Eaglets captain and Dukla Prague midfielder, Samson Tijani, has said watching Igoh Ogbu feature at this year’s AFCON in Morocco, despite playing in the Czech Republic league is a motivation for him.

Ogbu featured in a handful of games as the Super Eagles clinched bronze medal at the tournament.

Just like Tijani, Ogbu plays in the Czech Republic topflight (Chance Liga)for Slavia Prague.

The Chance Liga has long been a platform where Nigerians have shone, with other Nigerian players like Peter Olayinka, Victor Olatunji proving their quality and making a mark.

For Tijani, following in their footsteps is a clear goal and he is determined to build on their legacy and establish himself as a household name in the Czech top flight.

“The Czech League has already proven to be a good platform for Nigerian players to grow and succeed,” Tijani told flashscore.

“Peter Olayinka played in the league and made a strong name for himself. Currently, players like David Moses and Igoh Ogbu are doing well at Slavia Prague.

“For me personally, seeing Igoh represent Nigeria at the recent Africa Cup of Nations while playing in the Czech League is a huge source of motivation.

“It shows that playing here does not limit your chances at the highest level. If he can achieve that with the Super Eagles, it becomes a challenge and inspiration for the rest of us.”



Tijani opened up about one of the hardest periods of his career at Austrian Bundesliga side Red Bull Salzburg, a period that tested him both physically and mentally as he battled injuries and uncertainty.

The midfielder, who came into the spotlight at the 2019 FIFA U17 World Cup in Brazil, attracted interest from top European clubs, but it was Salzburg who signed him from Lagos-based Collins Edwin Sports Club.

After completing a loan spell with Norwegian side Fredrikstad, Tijani took a new step in his career, joining Dukla Prague in June 2025 on a multi-year contract as a free agent.

His arrival increased the number of Africans at Stadion Juliska to four, alongside compatriot Chinonso Emeka, Mouhamed Tidjane Traore (Cote d’Ivoire), and Boubou Diallo (Mali).

In fact, the club’s sports director, Martin Hasek, praised the signing, describing Tijani as a young player who would bring both “physical presence and quality” to the midfield.

Now a regular in the squad, the Nigerian shared his thoughts on joining the Czech league, the challenges he faced, and the growth he has experienced since stepping onto the pitch at Dukla.

“Before joining the Czech league, I didn’t know much about it. From the outside, many people think it’s just an average league and don’t really pay attention to it.

“But when you look at how Czech clubs perform in European competitions, you realise that it is far from easy and deserves a lot more respect.

“Coming in was challenging at first because it is a different ball game. The league is very intense and competitive, and it took time to adjust to the style and tempo. However, with time, things have settled well for me.

“Right now, everything is going smoothly, and getting regular minutes on the pitch is the most important thing for me at this stage.

“I am enjoying the experience and learning every week. We will see how everything turns out at the end of the season, but I am confident and focused on finishing strongly.”



