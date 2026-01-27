Ex-FIFA President Blatter Urges Fans To Avoid USA For 2026 World Cup

Former Fifa president Sepp Blatter on Monday suggested he supports fans boycotting World Cup matches in the United States this year due to security concerns.

Blatter gave his support to comments from Swiss anti-corruption lawyer Mark Pieth, who worked with Fifa on potential reforms when Blatter was president, saying fans should stay away from the US for the tournament.

“I think Mark Pieth is right to question this World Cup,” Blatter said on social media (via The Guardian).

Pieth cited the killing of protester Renee Good by an American immigration agent in Minneapolis earlier this month as one reason for supporters not to travel to the US. Blatter’s endorsement of Pieth’s comments comes in the wake of the death of a second US citizen, Alex Pretti, last weekend.

The World Cup is due to be hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico from 11 June to 19 July.

“What we are seeing domestically – the marginalisation of political opponents, abuses by immigration services, et. – hardly encourages fans to go there,” Pieth said in an interview with Swiss daily Tages-Anzeiger last week.

“For fans, just one piece of advice: avoid the United States! You’ll get a better view on television anyway. Upon arrival, fans should expect that if they don’t behave properly with the authorities, they will be immediately sent home. If they’re lucky …”

Blatter stepped down as Fifa president in 2015 amid several scandals and was replaced by Gianni Infantino, who has forged close ties with Donald Trump.

Blatter and former Uefa chief Michel Platini were last year acquitted definitively on charges stemming from a delayed payment of 2m Swiss francs ($2.5m) Fifa made to Platini in 2011 for consultancy services.

Former France star Platini said earlier this month that Infantino has “become more of an autocrat” and “he likes the rich and powerful”.



