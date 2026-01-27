WAFCON 2026: Super Falcons To Prepare With WAFU Tournament

African champions Super Falcons of Nigeria will participate in the WAFU B Four Nation tournament next month.

The invitational tournament will serve as part of the team’s preparation for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Cote d’Ivoire has been confirmed as hosts of the competition which will run from Friday, 27 February to Saturday, 7 March 2026.

Nigeria, and Cote d’Ivoire will be joined in the competition by the Black Princesses of Ghana, and Senegal.

The four countries will use the competition as part of their preparations for the WAFCON 2026 finals.

The Super Falcons are in Group C with Malawi, Zambia, and Egypt.

Justine Madugu’s side will open their campaign against Malawi on Wednesday, 18 March.

Morocco will host the WAFCON 2026 finals from 17 March to 3 April 2026.

By Adeboye Amosu



