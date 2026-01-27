NPFL: Rivers United Vs El-Kanemi Warriors Clash Postponed Indefinitely

Rivers United, Nigeria’s only remaining representatives in the 2025/2026 CAF inter-club competitions, have confirmed that their Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Matchday 23 fixture against El-Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri has been postponed indefinitely, Completesports.com reports.

The encounter was initially scheduled for Wednesday, 29 January 2026, but the Pride of Rivers disclosed that no new date has been fixed for the match.

NPFL Fixture Rescheduled Due To CAF Commitment

Rivers United explained in a statement made available to Completesports.com that the postponement was necessitated by their CAF Champions League Group A Matchday Four home clash against Zambia’s Power Dynamos.

The continental fixture is billed for Sunday, 1 February 2026, at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Omagwa, near Port Harcourt.

Rivers United Focus On CAF Champions League Showdown

Rivers United and Power Dynamos played out a goalless draw on Sunday in Ndola, Zambia, during their Matchday Three encounter, leaving both sides with everything to play for in the reverse fixture.

The club stressed that their involvement in Africa’s elite club competition made it impractical to honour the domestic league tie as scheduled.

Rivers United Issue Official Statement On El-Kanemi Postponement

“Our Nigeria Premier Football League Matchday 23 fixture against El-Kanemi Warriors at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium on Wednesday has been postponed due to our participation in the CAF Champions League,” the Rivers United statement on Tuesday read.

“The match against the Warriors was due to take place on Wednesday, January 29. However, it has now been postponed to a date that will be announced, as we will be engaged in Africa’s most glamorous club competition on Sunday, February 1.”

By Sab Osuji



