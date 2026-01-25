CAFCL: Finidi Reflects On Dynamos Draw As Rivers United’s Berkane Loss Haunts Qualification Hopes

Finidi George has taken Rivers United’s scoreless away draw against Power Dynamos with mixed feelings, stressing that the result would have been “perfect” had the Pride of Rivers secured victory in their Matchday Two home fixture against RS Berkane in the 2025/2026 CAF Champions League, Completesports.com reports.

Rivers United appeared on course for a famous home win against the Moroccan side after Mamadou Lamine Camara turned the ball into his own net in the 37th minute of their Group A encounter.

However, the Pride of Rivers failed to protect their advantage as the visitors struck twice deep into stoppage time, dramatically altering the complexion of their continental campaign.

Youness El Kaabi equalised for RS Berkane in the 90+7 minute before Mounir Chouiar broke home fans’ hearts with a 90+9 minute winner for the Maghrebi outfit.

That crushing defeat has now come back to haunt Finidi’s side as they battle to avoid an early group-stage exit.

Finidi: Berkane Defeat Still Hurts After Dynamos Draw

After Saturday night’s goalless draw away to Power Dynamos at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, Zambia, Finidi admitted during his post-match press conference that the result would have been ideal had Rivers United claimed maximum points in Uyo.

Asked whether he was satisfied with the draw, the 1995 UEFA Champions League winner with Ajax Amsterdam responded with mixed emotions.

“Not totally satisfied. This draw would have been a good result for us if we had won the game against RS Berkane.

“We knew how we lost that game in the last minute of additional time when we conceded two goals. If we had won that game, this draw today would have been a perfect result for us because we are going back home to face the same team, and we know we are strong at home.”

Coach Admits Draw Was Not Rivers United’s Target

Rivers United went into the clash without a point, fully aware that only a win would keep their qualification hopes alive in the tightly contested group.

Finidi conceded that a draw was not the outcome his side set out to achieve.

“That’s not the result we wanted, but I feel it was a difficult game for us,” Finidi confessed.

“In the first half, we tried to contain them a bit, but in the second half they pushed us back. We were mostly defending as Dynamos took control of the game.

“It’s not the result we wanted, but we’re happy with the draw.”

Finidi Unhappy With Continental Showing So Far

Rivers United have struggled to replicate their domestic dominance on the continental stage, and Finidi openly admitted his dissatisfaction with how their CAFCL campaign has unfolded so far.

“I’m not happy with how everything has turned out, but it’s football. You just have to continue and see how we can get our first win at home next week,” said the former Enyimba coach.

He also assessed Power Dynamos ahead of the reverse fixture scheduled for 30 January at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.

“We know they play with a lot of intensity going forward, but I think the home game will be different. We are going to approach it differently.

“Hopefully, we will be capable of winning that game and getting our first win. No game is easy, so coming here and not losing is not what we wanted, but at the same time, it’s not bad at all.”

Finidi Backs Young Squad To Improve In CAFCL

The Rivers United gaffer highlighted the youthfulness of his squad, expressing optimism about their long-term development on the African stage.

“We have to think about the next match at home and how we can win. The players have done well. They are young — the goalkeeper, the left full-back we brought in is barely 18.

“These players are learning. I believe that next time they play in a tournament like this, they will be more experienced. I’m happy with the performance of some players, but overall, as a team, we need to do more.

“I hope that in the home match against Dynamos, we can show that capability and hopefully win the game.”

By Sab Osuji



