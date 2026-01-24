CAF Champions League: Rivers United Claim First Point After Draw With Power Dynamos

Rivers United secured their first point in the group stage of this season’s CAF Champions League following a 0-0 draw with Zambia’s Power Dynamos at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Saturday.

The two teams lost their opening two group games, and now face a difficult test in their bid to qualify for the next round.

Power Dynamos dominated the game , but couldn’t find a way past Rivers United goalkeeper Osagie Onisodumeya.

Onisodumeya was particularly impressive in the first half making a number of crucial saves.

Rivers United make occasional forays upfront, but failed to create any real clear cut opportunity.

Finidi George’s side remain in third position with one point from three games.

The former NPFL champions will welcome Power Dynamos to the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo next week Sunday for a matchday four tie.

By Adeboye Amosu



