Viktoria Plzen Snap Up Super Eagles Striker

Czech Republic club Viktoria Plzen have won the race for NK Istra striker Salim Fago Lawal, reports Completesports.com.

Lawal was previously linked with a move to Azerbaijani giants Qarabağ FK.

Viktoria Plzen have now moved ahead to seal a deal with NK Istra.

According to Italy based journalist, Lorenzo Lepore, an agreement has been reached between all parties.

NK Istra will receive €2.4m in guaranteed payments, plus add-ons that could bring the total package to €3m, along with a percentage on a future sale.

Lawal is expected to undergo medicals in the Czech Republic next week Monday.

The 23-year-old was part of Nigeria’s squad to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

He made one appearance for the Super Eagles in the competition.

By Adeboye Amosu



