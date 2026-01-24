Close Menu
    Peak Milk AFCON Campaign
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Viktoria Plzen Snap Up Super Eagles Striker

    Adeboye Amosu

    Czech Republic club Viktoria Plzen have won the race for NK Istra striker Salim Fago Lawal, reports Completesports.com.

    Lawal was previously linked with a move to Azerbaijani giants Qarabağ FK.

    Viktoria Plzen have now moved ahead to seal a deal with NK Istra.

    According to Italy based journalist, Lorenzo Lepore, an agreement has been reached between all parties.

    Read Also:Done Deal: Super Eagles Goalkeeper Joins Cypriot Club Enosis Neon

    NK Istra will receive €2.4m in guaranteed payments, plus add-ons that could bring the total package to €3m, along with a percentage on a future sale.

    Lawal is expected to undergo medicals in the Czech Republic next week Monday.

    The 23-year-old was part of Nigeria’s squad to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

    He made one appearance for the Super Eagles in the competition.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

