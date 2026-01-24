Close Menu
    Done Deal: Super Eagles Goalkeeper Joins Cypriot Club Enosis Neon

    Adeboye Amosu

    Adebayo Adeleye has rejoined Cypriot outfit, Enosis Neon Paralimniou FC on a permanent transfer, reports Completesports.com.

    The Nigeria international put pen to paper on a two-year contract with Damir Čanadi’s side.

    Adeleye spent the 2024/25 season with Enosis Neon following his arrival as a free agent.

    The 25-year-old made 30 league appearances for the Crimsons.

    The goalkeeper is making a return to the club after spending just six months with Greek outfit, Volos FC.

    Adeleye started his professional career in Israel with Hapoel Katamon.

    The shot stopper spent one season at the club before moving to another Israeli side, Hapoel Jerusalem where he stayed for four years.

    He has been capped once at the international level by Nigeria.

