Alebiosu Upbeat Of Blackburn Rovers Turnaround

Ryan Alebiosu is banking on home comfort to help Blackburn Rovers bounce back from their recent slump in form.

Valerien Ismael’s side have failed to record a win in their last five league games, losing three and drawing two.

Rovers are third from bottom of the table with 28 points from 27 matches, a point away from safety.

They will entertain Watford on Saturday (today) at the Ewood Park.

Alebiosu Wants Quick Turnaround

Alebiosu who has spent the last month away at the Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria, is optimistic that he can help the team turn the fortunes around and lift themselves up the Sky Bet Championship table.

Read Also:Club Brugge Boss Rules Out Onyedika’s Exit

“Everyone’s eager and everyone is coming back, so we’re looking forward to these next three home games,” the 24-year-old ex-Arsenal man said to RoversTV when looking ahead to the test.

“We’re all trying to be as ready as we can.

“That first win is something the group needs and I’m sure we will kick on and go from there.

“Wins will bring everyone together and I think these next three games all being at home is only something that’s going to benefit us.

“I hope we can use that to our advantage and build things from here on in.

“It’s a tough time right now, but having that bond will all get us through it, especially with the connections we have amongst the lads.”

By Adeboye Amosu



