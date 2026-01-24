Club Brugge Boss Rules Out Onyedika’s Exit

Club Brugge head coach Ivan Leko insisted that Raphael Onyedika won’t be leaving the club this month, reports Completesports.com.

Onyedika has been linked with a move to Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray.

The Nigeria international is reported to have agreed personal terms with the Yellow and Reds.

His international teammate Victor Osimhen revealed this week that he has persuaded the defensive midfielder to move to Turkey.

Leko declared that nobody has informed him that Onyedika will be sold.

“Nobody told me he’s leaving,” Leko was quoted by Voetbalnieuws.

“What I’ve seen? He’s training with us again, he’s in good spirits, and he’s behaving normally. I see no reason why Rapha can’t play. He’ll be in the squad.”

Leko further said he is not worried by the persistent rumours surrounding Onyedika.

“People are chattering and speculating about transfers, but I’m staying calm. We’ll see what happens. We’ll only know more when the transfer window is over. But I’m not worried about Onyedika. I’ve been in football for thirty years: I’m not stupid,” he added.

By Adeboye Amosu



