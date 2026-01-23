Celtic Boss O’Neill Provides Injury Update On Iheanacho

Celtic head coach Martin O’Neill has provided an injury update on forward Kelechi Iheanacho, reports Completesports.com.

Iheanacho has been sidelined since sustaining a hamstring injury in Celtic’s Premier Sports Cup final defeat to St Mirren last December.

The Nigeria international was involved in full training with his teammates on Friday ahead of the Scottish Premiership champions trip to Hearts on Sunday.

O’Neill confirmed the 29-year-old’s return to training, but said the game against the league leaders will come too soon for him.

“He trained today, yes, I think that might be his second day,” O’Neill told a press conference on Friday.

“He didn’t travel with us, but he’s been doing some training. And he did fine today, I’m glad to see him back, that helps us if that’s the case.

” It might be a bit of a stretch to start him in a game at the moment, but at least he’s going to be available.”

By Adeboye Amosu



