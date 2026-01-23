Turkey: Onuachu Scores, Nwakaeme Assists In Trabzonspor’s Home Win Over Kasimpasa

Paul Onuachu and Anthony Nwakaeme starred as Trabzonspor defeated Kasimpasa 2-1 in their Turkish Super Lig encounter at the Papara Park on Friday night.

Onuachu, who only returned from the Africa Cup of Nations early this week started the thrilling contest on the bench.

The 31-year-old replaced his compatriot Kazeem Olaigbe after the break.

The Nigeria international fired Trabzonspor in front six minutes later with Inao Oulai providing the assist.

Onuachu has so far scored 12 goals across all competitions for the Black Sea Storm this season.

Kasimpasa equalised through Mali international Fousseni Diabaté in the 61st minute.

Nwakaeme replaced Felipe Augusto in the 78th minute.

The experienced striker set up Oleksandr Zubkov for the winning goal six minutes from time.

By Adeboye Amosu



