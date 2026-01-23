Birmingham City Boss Confirms Osayi-Samuel Available For Stoke City Clash

Birmingham City boss Chris Davies has confirmed Bright Osayi-Samuel is available for this weekend’s away trip to Stoke City.

Osayi-Samuel starred for Nigeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The right-back featured in six of Nigeria’s seven games in Morocco.

The Super Eagles finished third in the competition.

Davies congratulated Osayi-Samuel and the Super Eagles on the feat.

“He’s back, which is great news, and congratulations to him for his performances and Nigeria’s in the tournament,” Davies said during his interaction with the media on Friday.

“Although they couldn’t go on to win it, they certainly did the country proud and Bright really enjoyed being part of that, so we are pleased to have him back.”

The defender is fit to face Stoke despite limping off the pitch in Nigeria’s third-place win over Egypt.

“He is available. There was a little something there but we’ve had him checked out and he’s trained as well today, he’s fine,” added Davies.



