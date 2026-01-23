Leeds United Won’t Rush Ngenge – Farke

Leeds United head coach Daniel Farke has said they will give Leonard Ngenge time to adapt to life at the club, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigerian moved to the West Yorkshire club from Remo Stars this week.

Ngenge penned a contract until the end of the 2026/27 season.

“Everyone who signs a contract for us, for Leeds United, also has the chance to be involved,” Farke was quoted by the club’s official website ahead of this weekend’s clash with Everton.

“That is up to the performances on the youth level and to impress in the games there, to impress in the training.

“And if you get the chance to get involved in the team training, then you have got a chance, but this is also a signing for our Under-21s.

“So, there is no intention that we are greedy to involve him as soon as possible; it is more like a natural progression.

“He[Ngenge] will be with our youth, we will give him time to adapt, and it is not the plan to rush anything with him.”

By Adeboye Amosu



