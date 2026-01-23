Simeone Thumbs Up Osimhen’s Display Vs Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone has kind words for Victor Osimhen following his team’s stalemate with Galatasaray.

The Spanish club were held to a 1-1 draw by Galatasaray in their UEFA Champions League clash at the RAMs Park on Wednesday night.

Giuliano Simeone gave Atletico Madrid the lead after four minutes.

The hosts levelled in the 20th minute after Marcos Llorente diverted Roland Salai’s cut back into his own net.

Simeone heaped plaudits on Osimhen despite the forward’s failure to register a goal in the game.

“Osimhen is very strong; he has always been like that in the air physically. He is very fast and very important for his team, so he is a very good footballer,” Simeone was quoted by Esto Es Atleti.

The 27-year-old has scored 12 times in 17 appearances across all competitions for Galatasaray this season.

By Adeboye Amosu



