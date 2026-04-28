The Super Eagles have celebrated Emmanuel Fernandez on his Rangers’ Player of the Year honour, Completesports.com reports.

Fernandez was announced winner of the award on Monday.

The 24-year-old, who arrived the Ibrox from League One club Peterborough United last summer has gone from strength to strength with commanding performances in defence, also showing his threat in set-piece situations.

Read Also:Super Eagles Applaud Fernandez On Rangers’ Player of the Year Honour

The Super Eagles congratulated the defender on their official X account.

“Congratulations @EFernandez17_ on winning the Rangers Men’s Player of the Year Award last night,”reads the short statement.

The centre-back has scored five times in 23 league appearances for the Light Blues.

He has also earned recognition at the international level, making his debut for the Super Eagles against Iran last month.

By Adeboye Amosu



