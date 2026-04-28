Close Menu
    Sponsor Ad
    Nigeria National Teams

    U-20 WWCQ: Falconets Step Up Preparations In Ikenne For Malawi Clash

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Nigeria’s Falconets, have safely arrived in Ijebu-Ode following three weeks of intensive camping in Abuja as they step up preparations for their crucial World Cup qualifying fixture.

    The team will conduct training sessions at the Remo Stars Stadium in nearby Ikenne-Remo, where focus has now shifted fully to match readiness.

    Read Also:U- 20 WWCQ: Falconets Conclude Abuja Camp Ahead Malawi Clash

    Team morale remains high, with players showing strong determination and cohesion as preparations continue for the first leg encounter against Malawi scheduled for Saturday, 2nd May.

    The return leg is set to take place in Malawi on Saturday , May 9.

    The Falconets are targeting a convincing performance in the first leg to secure a competitive advantage as they push for qualification to the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup finals, which Poland will host 5th – 26th September.


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    BetReviews247