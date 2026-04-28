U-20 WWCQ: Falconets Step Up Preparations In Ikenne For Malawi Clash

Nigeria’s Falconets, have safely arrived in Ijebu-Ode following three weeks of intensive camping in Abuja as they step up preparations for their crucial World Cup qualifying fixture.

The team will conduct training sessions at the Remo Stars Stadium in nearby Ikenne-Remo, where focus has now shifted fully to match readiness.

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Team morale remains high, with players showing strong determination and cohesion as preparations continue for the first leg encounter against Malawi scheduled for Saturday, 2nd May.

The return leg is set to take place in Malawi on Saturday , May 9.

The Falconets are targeting a convincing performance in the first leg to secure a competitive advantage as they push for qualification to the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup finals, which Poland will host 5th – 26th September.



