Palmer Set To Lead Coca-Cola’s 2026 World Cup Campaign

Chelsea midfielder, Cole Palmer has reportedly joined Coca-Cola’s football squad with the 23-year-old set to lead a number of events before the 2026 World Cup.

Palmer To Frontline Coca-Cola’s World Cup Events

The England international is now at the centre of Coca-Cola’s summer activation cycle, which includes both its long-standing partnership with the FIFA World Cup and its Premier League rights.

According to Inside World Football, as the brand’s ambassador, Palmer will appear in advertisements for Coca-Cola and Powerade that are meant to appeal to younger consumers, an audience that the beverage company still actively targets through football.

Despite having a rather quiet season on the field—nine league goals and one assist in 22 games—with injuries impeding his rhythm, Palmer has become a marketable figure.

Palmer Set To Represent England In USA, Mexico And Canada



He is still anticipated to travel with England to North America this summer while not being an assured starter in a team that will probably include Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka in his preferred positions.

The campaign will lean on Palmer’s off-field persona following the Manchester City academy graduate’s immediate rise to prominence as Chelsea’s poster boy.

The Chelsea Star Reacts To Working With Coca-Cola

Palmer said: “It’s class to be working with Coca-Cola, it’s an iconic brand so it feels a bit surreal.

“There’s a big summer coming for Coke and Powerade and plenty going on, so I’m looking forward to getting stuck in and seeing what we can do together.”

Javier Meza, Chief Marketing Officer at Coca-Cola Europe, added: “Cole’s one of the most exciting young players in the game right now, but it’s how he connects off the pitch that really stands out.

“He gets how fans think and feel, especially the next generation, which makes him a natural fit for us.

“Football’s all about the moments – the highs, the lows, everything in between – and Coca-Cola has always been there for it.

“Bringing Cole into the mix is about staying close to the game and the fans who live it every day.”



